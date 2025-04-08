Chocolate show's sweet comeback after 5-year hiatus

NEW YORK -- Salon du Chocolat made its grand return to New York City's Javits Center last month after a five-year-hiatus.

Established in 1994 in Paris, Salon du Chocolat is an international trade show dedicated to the chocolate and cocoa industry.

The event features chocolate brands from around the world and the chocolatiers behind the magic, like chef Jacques Torres. At the event, attendees indulged in chocolate samples, decorated their own truffles and also learned about the process of making the delectable dessert from bean to bar.

One of the highlights of the Salon du Chocolat is its fashion showcase.

"It's the iconic event of the Salon du Chocolat," said Robin Insley. "We have it every year, and some of the biggest chocolate makers team up with designers and they create these real-life, edible chocolate creations. We'll be there for your eight hours and you'll still want to come back on Saturday and Sunday."

This year's showcase featured a chocolate dress inspired by Snow White.

Jeremy Molliex-Donjon of Maison Canonica is the chocolatier and designer behind the dress. He spent many hours working on the dress ahead of the event, and shared the secret to how he keeps his creation from not melting.

"We can use a technique -- we add some sugar onto the chocolate. We can use it and it's not melted," he said.