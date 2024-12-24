Christmas Eve morning means long lines at the famous Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Believe it or not, Christmas Eve is here and so are the tamales!
Dozens of people were in line outside Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday to get their hands on their favorite holiday dish.
Every year, the restaurant on Maclay Avenue draws long lines of customers hoping to fill their order with a variety of the traditional dish, including beef, chicken and cheese-filled tamales.
"They're homemade, like your mom made them," said one early riser. "I'm lazy, I don't make them, and my mom doesn't want to make them anymore, so this is like the best thing."
ABC7's Monica DeAnda takes you inside the process in the video above.