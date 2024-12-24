Christmas Eve morning means long lines at the famous Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Tuesday, December 24, 2024 3:50PM
Dozens of people were in line outside Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday to get their hands on their favorite holiday dish.

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Believe it or not, Christmas Eve is here and so are the tamales!

Every year, the restaurant on Maclay Avenue draws long lines of customers hoping to fill their order with a variety of the traditional dish, including beef, chicken and cheese-filled tamales.

"They're homemade, like your mom made them," said one early riser. "I'm lazy, I don't make them, and my mom doesn't want to make them anymore, so this is like the best thing."

ABC7's Monica DeAnda takes you inside the process in the video above.

