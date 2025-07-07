Pennsylvania Barber pays kids to read

Macungie, Pa -- "I always looked at the barbers and the way they were cutting hair, it was like art," says Escueta.

His business has since grown to include two locations: one in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, and his newest in Macungie.

He's now using his business as a way to give back to the community, by paying kids to read.

"Obviously, they're just focused on the $3 they get," Escueta explains, "but they don't realize how much confidence they're building just by reading in front of people."

Growing up as a shy kid himself, Escueta struggled with public speaking and reading. That changed in seventh grade when his teacher, Terri Bartholomew, introduced him to basketball books.

"I think I hooked him!" she laughs.

Jonathan hopes the kids who read in his chair gain the confidence they need to navigate the world, something he believes begins at a young age with supportive adults like Terri, who encourage children to read.