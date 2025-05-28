Excitement awaits with every grab at Claw City

The claw craze! These Japanese-inspired arcades are bringing out the inner child in everyone.

KATY, Texas -- The claw machine craze has hit southeast Texas. The Japanese-inspired arcades, featuring prizes such as anime figurines and plush toys, have become increasingly popular over the past year, with more than a dozen claw machine arcades opening across the Houston area.

Claw City in Katy's Asian town is a family-friendly destination where everyone goes home a winner.

Claw City Manager Juan Rubio said, "We help our customers, we ask if they need any help. We can move the stuffed animals around to make it easier, especially for the children."

Claw City is a wall-to-wall bright light sensory explosion. It's fun and exciting - it can also be addictive.

"I think it's addictive because claw machines are enjoyable for all ages, from adults to children, making them a fun activity for the whole family," said Braden Soetaert of Claw City.

Each grab costs around 75 cents, and the challenge of winning a prized plush is well worth it. Soetaert said, "People like the hands-on machines, it's more of a real feeling instead of video games you just stare at." He adds, " When the kids win, we get screams and jumping up and down, it's fun for everyone."

Claw City is located at 23015 Colonial Pkwy in Katy.