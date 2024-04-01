Knowhere Farm in New Jersey lets visitors hug a cow named Moo

Guests can sit or even lay on top of Moo for a quick picture at this farm's unique cow cuddling sessions.

CHESTERFIELD, New Jersey -- You can experience ultimate relaxation at Knowhere Farm with the farms unique cow cuddling sessions featuring Moo, a friendly Jersey steer.

Often mistaken for a cow, Moo is a neutered bull with a gentle demeanor typical of Jersey dairy breeds.

Weighing a hefty 2,170 pounds, Moo is a ton of fun to cuddle with.

Cuddle sessions start with grooming in the barn before moving to the cuddle stall, where Moo lays down for an hour of blissful cuddling.

Guests describe the experience as a warm, fluffy, and incredibly relaxing.