Go back to the time of the dinosaurs at the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum

Sewell, NJ -- The new Edelman Fossil Park and Museum transports guests back in time to meet some native dinosaurs, found right in South Jersey. "When you think of dinosaurs, you might think of Montana or Patagonia, but you should think of New Jersey because the world's first nearly complete dinosaur skeleton was found 11 miles from here in Haddonfield, New Jersey" says, Director, Dr. Kenneth Lacovara.

Right outside the brand new state-of-the-art museum is a quarry, where paleontologists drew inspiration and made incredible discoveries and where visitors can find discoveries of their own. "If they go into that quarry and they try just a little bit, they're going to find the 66 million year old fossil with their own hands and they get to take it home" explains, Dr. Locovara. "It's a legitimate discovery. It's an authentic piece of science that they are seeing with their own eyes for the first time."

The museum has full scale life recreations of dinosaurs and sea creatures as well as interactive exhibits. There are both fossils and life-size renderings of the Dryptosarus, the first ever Tyrannosaur which was discovered in Mantua, NJ. The Hadrosaurus was found in Haddonfield in the 1800's its bones are also on display. Take a dive into the Monstrous Seas exhibit to learn more about the Mosasaurs which has two sets of jaws and swam right where the museum stands today.