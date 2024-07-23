Girl with limb difference surprised with bionic arm cover inspired by Princess Tiana

ORLANDO, Fla. -- 9-year-old Disney fan Elisa was in for a surprise of a lifetime during a recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

The Georgia native, who has always been proud of her congenital limb difference, was gifted a brand new Princess Tiana-themed arm cover from Open Bionics. Her prostheses improves mobility, allowing her fingers to open, close and move.

"What we're doing for Elisa is just another example of how we like to go above and beyond, and make our users feel special and feel like the heroes that they are," added Emily Shannon, a clinician at Open Bionics.

After the surprise, Elisa and her family headed to Magic Kingdom and were among the first to ride the brand new Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which officially opened on June 28th.

"Tiana is strong like me because she faces all her dreams and tries to make them come true," explained Elisa. "I'm excited to show my friends my new cover because it's Tiana, and I like Tiana."

