Disney invites prominent Black influencers to exclusive two-day content creator summit

The Power of Joy: Creator Summit forges a relationship between Black influencers and Disney at an exclusive 2-day summit featuring workshops and forthcoming content.

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney hosted a group of 77 prominent Black influencers to a two-day event held on the Disney Studio Lot in Burbank and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. The Power of Joy: Creator Summit Presented by Disney featured exclusive sneak peeks at forthcoming content and experiences, insightful discussions with Disney leaders, and the opportunity to forge meaningful connections with the company and fellow content creators.

"We decided to create a custom, curated event for Black creators specifically because we know that Black creators are driving culture," said Anastasia Ali, Vice President of Enterprise Commercial Inclusion Strategy at the Walt Disney Company. "They are the purveyors of pop culture, influencing consumers from around the globe."

The exclusive event also included a tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios, and other special surprises.

"It's just fun all around. All the Disney magic, it never stops," said Brandi Marie King, a participant who creates entertainment, travel and lifestyle content. "At 10am, I found out I'm going to D23 (The Ultimate Disney Fan Event), and we still have the rest of the day. And then two of my friends won cruises."

"This is the first time we've done this type of an event," said Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director of Disney Parks International and Commercial Inclusion Strategy Executive Sponsor, "But it's not really an event. It's the beginning of a relationship with some of the most important Black creators and influencers from around the country."