Chopped, screwed, and never forgotten. DJ Screw's legacy lives on.

DJ Screw's innovative music gave Houston a sound. Years after his death, his influence continues to echo through the city.

HOUSTON, Texas -- With his slowed down tempo, DJ Screw gave Houston a sound and changed hip hop forever.

DJ Screw is credited for pioneering the sound known as "Chopped and Screwed."

"He was the originator," his cousin Big Bubb said.

Each year fans celebrate the legendary music producer on June 27th, known in Houston as DJ Screw Day. While, its not an official holiday, the day marks the anniversary of his 38-minute freestyle record, "June 27," in 1996.

Big Bubb keeps his memory going by overseeing Screws store, Screwed Up Records & Tapes on West Fuqua.

"Its a must that I keep his legacy going from right here," Big Bubb shared.

They are hosting a DJ Screw concert and car show Saturday, July 5 at George R. Brown Convention Center. You can purchase tickets, here.