Dodgers host 8th annual Blue Diamond Gala to raise funds for good causes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Before the Dodgers open a six-game homestand the players were out of their uniforms and donning their best party wear for the team's 8th annual Blue Diamond Gala.

The event raises funds for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, a nonprofit which works on local causes including education, homelessness and health care.

In fact, team ownership announced a new pledge of $50 million to support the foundation. They pledged another $50 million if the team reaches the World Series this season.

"We think about the work that we're doing, tackling L.A.'s most pressing problems - focusing on homelessness, education, health care and social justice," said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the foundation. "This is a night where we get to put on display the cumulative impact we have."

Singer Ed Sheeran headlined the Thursday night event at Dodger Stadium. Players including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were in attendance.

"They're all dressed up, they all look sharp," said team manager Dave Roberts. "For our fans to see us outside of our uniforms and looking like normal people, and know we're still raising money to do good for people in Los Angeles and beyond is a lot of fun."