Meet ultimate UH fan "The Crazy Cougar"

Donald Scherer has been all in on the Coogs since his dad took him to his first UH game in 1968. Today, his collection is as legendary as his passion!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Donald Scherer is known as "The Crazy Cougar."

The ultimate Coogs fan invited us into his home as the University of Houston men's basketball team enters the NCAA championship semifinals in San Antonio.

"I've been a Cougar fan since 1968 when my dad brought me to a UH football game. The Houston Cougars beat Tulsa 100-6, and I was impressed," Scherer said.

Scherer, a UH alumn, has been a season ticket holder for more than 40 years and has a legendary collection of signed memorabilia to show for it.

"I got everything from cougar basketballs, footballs, bobbleheads, posters, statues, caps," Scherer said.

His dedication spans to his backyard, where he has six UH flags flying and the UH logo at the bottom of his pool.

He will be in San Antonio for the big game, "This will be my fifth Final Four that I've attended, and I'm looking forward to the Cougars taking it all this year."