Despite being closed for Easter, Eaton Fire-impacted Bunny Museum working hard to rebuild

Despite being closed for Easter, the Bunny Museum, which was destroyed in the Eaton Fire, is working hard to rebuild.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bunny Museum in Altadena is used to seeing hundreds of visitors this time of year due to Easter.

This year, however, the museum known for housing the world's largest bunny-based art is busy rebuilding after the devastating Eaton Fire.

Owners Steve Lubanski and Candace Frazee ran the museum inside their home, collecting thousands of pieces of bunny memorabilia.

During the January fire, they lost their home, their precious bunny collection and most of their belongings. However, they're working hard to rebuilding.

"Twenty-seven years we've been open and this year, we're not," said Frazee. "It's sad, but we're dealing with it, and we're ok."

The owners have since created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the rebuilding process.