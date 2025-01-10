Couple who lost home to Eaton Fire witnessed destruction on their Ring camera

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Walter and Yalda Seace's Altadena home is now nothing but rubble due to the Eaton Fire.

"It's overwhelming. I don't know how we're going to get through it...We will it's just going to be a long process," Yalda Seace said.

The conditions they witnessed Tuesday night as flames approached - it's something they've never experienced before. It was all caught on their Ring cameras, overlooking their home at the top of Altadena Drive.

Still in that moment, they had hope they'd have a home to come back to - never did they expect to their home burned to the ground.



"It's going to be OK. We're going to get back. It'll be fine. Unfortunately there are so many other people in the same situation it's devastating actually," Yalda Seace said.

"Here we are with nothing, 40 years of life gone overnight. It's unfathomable," said Walter Seace.

What they do have is each other - basic belongings they were able to grab during their quick evacuation and their two dogs. While this home is gone, they say they plan to rebuild.

"This is home. I've always wanted to live in Altadena. This is home, I will rebuild. I'll find a way," Yalda Seace said.

Walter and Yalda Seace's family created a GoFundMe account to help them rebuild.

