Electric guitars valued at more than $6,000 stolen from Rancho Cucamonga storage unit

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who runs an electric guitar resale business says a storage unit that contained electric guitars valued at more than $6,000 was broken into and cleared out.

It allegedly happened at Planet Storage on Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga, sometime between Monday and Friday morning last week. The owner of the electric guitar business has filed a report with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"These guitars were very rare and hard to find," said the business owner. "To find out that they're stolen is pretty upsetting."

But what he said is even more distressing is that the storage facility he was renting claimed to have a state-of-the-art security system, in which each space was alarmed.

However, he claims the only notification he received that his unit was broken into was when he got a phone call from on-site management saying his unit was missing its padlock.

"It was just basically empty with boxes thrown around in the back," he said. "It looked like someone ransacked it really fast to find something of value and they found it."

"The lack of security was just a mindblower. To read on their website that they have individual door alarms, and a state-of-the-art surveillance system, and then to find out the storage unit was broken into but they don't have any surveillance (video) of any of the hallways other that the exit doors."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the storage facility for comment, and we're awaiting a response.