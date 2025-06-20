Everybody Eats is a gluten-free bakery that doesn't compromise on flavor

NEW YORK -- When Pedro Arroba first came to the United States after fleeing the political unrest in his native Venezuela, he began working as a waiter in a French restaurant. He had a passion for food and the service industry but yearned for a more personally meaningful way to make a living.



As someone with a gluten intolerance, he became inspired to try to serve other members of his community who may also be struggling to find delicious baked goods they could eat. He learned there was a real market for these products after finding out that celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten, affects 1% of the population.



In April 2004, Everybody Eats was born, and Arroba has been baking up a gluten-free storm ever since. His products include a vast assortment of breads, specialty cakes and seasonal pies.



"To have a bakery like this in my neighborhood means everything. I mean, not everyone has the opportunity to eat gluten, like myself, so having a place dedicated to do that is, honestly, a blessing," said one customer.



You can visit Everybody Eats at 294 Third Avenue at Carroll Street Brooklyn, NY 11215.

To learn more, visit their website.