MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A prominent Malibu artist was killed last week after he suffered a heart attack and then crashed his vehicle while driving on Pacific Coast Highway. The local art community is devastated by the news and honored him over the weekend.

Derek Schimming was a well-known artist in the Malibu community. His abstract paintings were featured in galleries and shows. He died last Tuesday in a tragic car crash on PCH.

Authorities say Schimming's vehicle veered into oncoming traffic near Paradise Cove and collided with another car.

The area has been plagued with numerous fatal crashes but Schimming's grieving widow says the 60-year-old's death was not caused by the accident.

"We do believe that he died of a heart attack before impact," said Danita Schimming.

"It was a shock to all of us. Just a tragic loss for all of us because he was such a pillar of the art community," said Tracy Park, one of Schimming's friends and gallery owner.

Schimming, who also loved surfing, devoted much of his time to working with children with special needs.

"Did a lot of surf therapy with kids who have special needs, some who were autistic. Just a shining light to the community, to the world," said Schimming's friend, Max Alperstein.

Schimming had been preparing for an art show and sale at Legacy Park in Malibu on Sunday. His family planned to display his works during the show.