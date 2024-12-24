Flaming garbage truck nearly hits home in Yorba Linda; driver's quick thinking prevents disaster

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A heart-stopping moment was caught on camera in Yorba Linda as a garbage truck burst into flames and crashed into a parked car.

The driver managed to jump back into the burning truck and steer it away from a home.

The couple who sent the video of the incident said they just moved back into their newly remodeled house and thought they were going to lose everything.

They said they were very grateful, but they did lose a few cars and all of the gifts that were inside of them.