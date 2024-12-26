Gridiron girls: Twin sisters thrive on Asbury Park High School football team

ASBURY PARK -- This version of Hard Knocks features some football history and twin sisters Elani and Enyia Johnson.

In the middle of a smashing, bashing practice is a set of twin sisters who play some of the toughest positions on the field. They are on the front line knocking out the drills.

"I enjoy playing football. I enjoy going up against bigger competitors to get myself better at the position I am in," Elani said.

"I'm learning new things, things I haven't learned yet," Enyia said. "Like when people want different gaps, or who am I supposed to block?"

Eniya plays center, her sister Elani is on the line on offense and defense.

They are disciplined, work hard on technique, and love taking on and tackling the boys. Ladies have played the game before, but we have not seen twin sisters in the trenches.

"As a female, you don't see any other females, girls playing playing football with other men. I'm going up against 18-year-olds, and I'm only 14 as a freshman, you don't see anyone doing that or what me and my sister are doing," Elani said.

The Johnson twins have football in their DNA. Their relatives were former players and they have been involved in the game since they were kids. This is no gimmick. They are assets to the team.

"They take pride in everything they do, that's something that has been embedded in them since they were young," said Will Johnson, Asbury Park Football Coach.

The coach is their cousin and he doesn't cut Elani and Enyia a break.

"They fit right in, they do everything everybody else does, they don't take days off," Johnson said. "They don't say, 'Hey, we're females.' They want to be treated like everybody else."

The Johnson twins are 14-year-old freshmen at Asbury Park High School who take the game seriously. In most games, the opponents, have no idea who they are facing nose to nose.

"I don't think they probably know we are girls until we take off our helmets," Eniya said.

They have a philosophy that keeps them going.

"Ignore all the haters, all of them, stick to yourself. That's really it," they said.

Originally reported September 2024