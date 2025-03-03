Galveston shrimper sailing strong at 91

"If you rest, you rust:" While most men in their 90s are retired, Jerome Kunz still does what he loves the most-shrimping.

GALVESTON, Texas -- For 91-year-old Jerome Kunz, shrimping isn't just a job - it's a way of life. He started shrimping with his father at age 10. Today, he's the oldest active shrimper in Galveston.

His daughter-in-law, Nikki Johnson-Kunz, joined him on the boat in 2018 after he suffered an injury. She started sharing her adventures with Jerome, who is affectionally known as "pops" on her social media pages.

"I started doing videos of dolphins and catching shrimp and showing people what it was like when we were shrimping, and it kind of just took off," Nikki said. "Everybody wants to see this man."

Nikki shared that Pops has been an inspiration, "When I start to feel down, or I start to feel aches and pains, I just think, what would Pops do?"

"She's crazy about me, and I'm crazy about her," Kunz added.

You can follow the Texas Shrimp Diva on Facebook.

