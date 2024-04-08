Guittard Chocolate celebrates 150 years of making chocolate

BURLINGAME, Calif. -- Guittard is the oldest continuously family-owned chocolate company in the United States. In fact, the company celebrates 150 years of chocolate tradition.

"I'm part of the fifth generation of the family," shared Amy Guittard, the Chief Marketing Officer of Guittard. "I've been here for about 12 years...and we always say, there's never a dull moment in chocolate."

Guittard moved from San Francisco to Burlingame in 1955 and remains a family-owned and operated chocolate factory.

For years, the company has stood by time-tested methods, making a wide variety of premium and innovative chocolate.

"I think people don't realize chocolate melts at your body's temperature...there's something really intuitive about that," stated Guittard. "It's also an extremely emotional product."

She added, "Everyone has some memory of their first taste of chocolate or baking with chocolate or having a hot cocoa. I think when you talk about chocolate, it goes back to that sort of core moment in any person's life, and I think there's something really unique about that."

Guittard continues to share its time-honored treats with customers.

"It's very humbling, you know, to not only be the fifth generation, but also kind of carrying the torch alongside my family members," said Guittard.

For more information, visit here.