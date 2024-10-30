Creepy Halloween doll display invites the brave

Dare to Visit? More than 250 spooky-looking porcelain dolls decorate a front yard in The Woodlands.

Creepy Halloween doll display invites the brave Dare to Visit? More than 250 spooky-looking porcelain dolls decorate a front yard in The Woodlands.

Creepy Halloween doll display invites the brave Dare to Visit? More than 250 spooky-looking porcelain dolls decorate a front yard in The Woodlands.

Creepy Halloween doll display invites the brave Dare to Visit? More than 250 spooky-looking porcelain dolls decorate a front yard in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A few years ago, Ana Bosch wanted to step up her Halloween decorating game.

"I love Halloween. I told my husband let's do something," Ana said with a mischievous grin.

Ana found some porcelain dolls for sale, and her spooky, eerie Doll House began to take life.

She gave her new dolls a ghoulish look, "I burn the hair, tear the clothes, poke out the eyes to make them look more creepy, and people like that."

Ana who is originally from Uruguay now has more than 250 freakish dolls decorating her front yard in a hair-raising, spine-chilling way. It's a must-see stop on your Halloween route if you dare.

Neighbor Ilena Macipe said she loves it, "A lot of people don't like it. It touches something deep inside."

Ana's son Eneco loves his Mom's creativity, but he doesn't like having his bedroom below the attic doll storage area. Eneco admits he's heard strange things, but Mom doesn't believe him.

"She says I'm hearing things, but if she slept in my room, she won't be able to tell me I'm lying... She's a crazy woman."

The display is in the 150 block of Greywing Circle in The Woodlands.