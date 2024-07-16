Grow, Learn, Live: Inside Richmond's new sustainable community

It's all good in the Agri-hood! Residents here can grow their own food and immerse their children in hands-on lessons about where their meals come from.

RICHMOND, Texas -- Harvest Green, a master planned community, bills itself as the first "Agri-hood" in the Houston area. Their 10-acre Village Farm is listed as an amenity, along with their tennis courts and pool.

"The vision was learning where you're food is coming from, especially for kids growing up here," Kore Deaville of Harvest Green said.

The team at Village Farm grows fresh food year-round and makes it available at their weekly Farmers Market. The other half of the farm is dedicated to the Farm Club, where residents can rent a plot and grow whatever they want.

"We provide all the resources they need: compost, fertilizer, seeds and plants, as well as technical support from our farm educators here," General Manager Nathan Cross said.

