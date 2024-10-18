This is how single mom Angela La Riva juggled a law enforcement career and seven kids

LOS ANGELES -- Angela La Riva is a mother of seven children and a grandmother of five and counting, but motherhood is just one of the many jobs she juggles.



When La Riva was 39, a divorce uprooted her life.



"I was 39 years old and I became a single parent," La Riva recalled. "And I knew I'd have to start thinking of a career."



She had long been inspired by her father, who served in the Los Angeles Police Department for 32 years, so when choosing a career, the decision wasn't actually that difficult.



"I knew I wanted to be a police officer," she admitted.



La Riva acknowledged that balancing her demanding career and personal life was challenging at times, an experience not unlike the one Morgan Gillory faces on ABC's "High Potential."



"When you're a mom and you're in your career, you're who you are at work. People don't see what you sacrifice behind the scenes, what your kids sacrifice. And to be able to do that well takes skill."



Nevertheless, La Riva said she has no regrets.



"They're all responsible, smart, intelligent, wonderful people and that, that's just such a joy," she said of her children. "Worth every sacrifice."



La Riva hopes that "High Potential" will inspire other moms who might be going through hardships or big changes to believe in themselves and their strengths.



"The show accomplishes kind of highlighting what single moms really are capable of and how brilliant they really are, because I think that was my greatest strength when I transitioned into the working world," she said.



"I think what made me a good leader was my experience in the home; dealing with different personalities, you know, different needs. I think moms are so skilled at that."



