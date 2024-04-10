Hindu Holi Festival of Colors celebrated at Chicago's Navy Pier

Chicagoans showed up at Navy Pier in droves to celebrate the colorful festival of Holi.

CHICAGO -- The Festival of Colors is here!

Holi is a Hindu festival that marks the beginning of spring after a long winter, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Originating in India, the festival typically spans two days around early March in accordance with the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna.

While the festival holds many traditions, one of the most well known is the throwing of environmentally friendly, colorful powder known as "gulul" in a celebration of life.

For more than six years now, Navy Pier has held a Holi celebration, bringing anywhere from three to five thousand visitors each year.

"If you could stop time, it would just be a sea of color and people just enjoying", said one of the celebration's entertainers, DJ Jeet.

The party continued indoors in the Aon Grand Ballroom with even more dancing, live demonstrations and interactive programming.

To learn how you can participate in Navy Pier's Holi Festival next year, you can visit them at their website at https://navypier.org/events/global-connections-holi-2024/