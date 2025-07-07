Hong Kong diner food by day, Japanese hot pot by night

Cha Kee in Chinatown features Hong Kong diner style food by day and then Japanese hot pot at night.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- We know it can be hard enough to run one restaurant here in New York City, but there's a spot in Chinatown that is running two restaurants out of the same kitchen.

Chef Koji-San said some customers shop late and they wanted to accommodate that.

He said they have delicious food at a reasonable price, and takes joy in the fact that they've seen people come with friends, children, and grow up over the years.

"It's kind of like a dream come true," he said. "We have good food here."

Koji-San said the Japanese hot pot is full of collagen in the broth and protein, so it's basically like getting a facial with your dinner/