Artwork celebrates Dia de los Muertos

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lizbeth Ortiz still remembers the vibrant colors and beautiful flowers growing up next to a cemetery in Mexico.

"It didn't seem like a sad place, it seemed like a big, festive party and so I have good memories," Ortiz shared.

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2. It's a lively celebration that honors friends and family who have died.

It's also a holiday that has influenced Ortiz's paintings.

"I hope when viewers look at my work, they not only have a sense of hope or comfort from the colors and the imagery, but they also see beyond the boundaries of country," Ortiz said. "Dia de los Muertos is universal, we are all mortal."

