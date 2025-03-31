24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Houston Book Warehouse is a book lover's dream

Localish logo
Monday, March 31, 2025 8:58PM
Houston Book Warehouse is a book lover's dream
Looking for cheap books? This hidden gem has a massive inventory with prices ranging from $1 to $5.

HOUSTON, Texas -- From the outside, it doesn't look like much, but once you step inside, you will understand why Houston Book Warehouse is a book lover's dream.

The small business has more than 35,000 used books, with prices ranging from $1 to $5.

Customers said the collection is unmatched, "It's a whole world of books that you can browse for hours."

Another customer added, "When you come to a place like this you never know what you're going to find and that's the fun."

Houston Book Warehouse is located at 17939 Kieth Harrow Blvd in Houston.

Watch Live
ON NOW