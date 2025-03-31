Houston Book Warehouse is a book lover's dream

Looking for cheap books? This hidden gem has a massive inventory with prices ranging from $1 to $5.

HOUSTON, Texas -- From the outside, it doesn't look like much, but once you step inside, you will understand why Houston Book Warehouse is a book lover's dream.

The small business has more than 35,000 used books, with prices ranging from $1 to $5.

Customers said the collection is unmatched, "It's a whole world of books that you can browse for hours."

Another customer added, "When you come to a place like this you never know what you're going to find and that's the fun."

Houston Book Warehouse is located at 17939 Kieth Harrow Blvd in Houston.