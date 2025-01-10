Katy mom running marathon to inspire twin daughters with autism

Talida Chen wants to show her girls that no challenge is too big.

KATY, Texas -- Talida Chen was never a runner. The mother of twin daughters said she picked up the sport as a therapeutic escape.

"I only started running about seven years ago when our family was going through some challenges. I just felt like I needed something to get through that, and running became that thing," Chen said.

The 40-year-old is taking on the Chevron Houston Marathon this year, but not just for herself. She is running to teach her girls, who are both autistic, an invaluable life lesson.

"I hope my daughters can take away from my running that we can do hard things that maybe other people don't believe we can," Chen said.

The Chevron Houston Marathon is on January 19, 2025 and you can watch it live on ABC13.