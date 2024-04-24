Newbury Park school band seeks public's help finding or replacing stolen instruments

A $6,000 euphonium was among instruments stolen from the band's rental truck during a weekend music tour.

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at a Newbury Park high school are asking the public for help after thieves stole nearly $25,000 worth of instruments after a concert this weekend.

The student musicians with Newbury Park Adventist Academy had just performed in Chula Vista Saturday night as part of a weekend music tour when someone broke into their rental truck at the La Quinta Inn.

School officials say between $20,000 to $25,000 worth of instruments were stolen.

"We had one set of bells that is particularly pricey to replace and a euphonium worth probably about $6,000," the school's principal Joel Albritton said.

Chula Vista police are investigating the theft.

Despite the bad outcome, Albritton hopes that students use this as a life lesson.

"We are most interested in making sure students understand that bad things are going to happen in their lives. The question is, how are they going to respond?"

His students have responded by reaching out to the community for help.

According to the school band's Instagram, students are seeking help finding instruments for their next performance but welcome other donations too.

Donate to the school band here.