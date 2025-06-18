Honoring the champions of Juneteenth

The art exhibit "Juneteenth Champions" is shining a light on the faces and stories of those who contributed to the journey toward equality.

GALVESTON, Texas -- Juneteenth Champions is an art exhibit highlighting the people, from 1865 to present, who played a key role in Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The 30 black and white portraits were painted by Ted Ellis.

Some of of those featured in the collection may not appear in history books, but Ellis said their impact is undeniable.

The portraits will be shown during a Juneteenth event at Children's Museum Houston on June 19, 2025. The exhibit will then be on view at the Nia Culture Center in Galveston through the end of July.