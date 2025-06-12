Exhibit examines Galveston's Juneteenth story

GALVESTON, Texas -- Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The city's Juneteenth story and the journey to absolute equality are detailed in an exhibit titled "And Still We Rise..."

The interactive exhibit houses historical documents, along with narratives of enslaved people from Galveston.

Galveston's Juneteenth Exhibit "And Still We Rise..." is located in the carriage house of the 1859 Ashton Villa at 2328 Broadway Avenue J in Galveston.