L.A. clinic helps Native American community in dire need of health care

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Native American women founded the United American Indian Involvement community clinic in Los Angeles 50 years ago. Their mission is to care for the unique needs of the urban native population.

Out of 11 siblings, Susanna Illapotubbee is the only sister to make it into her 60s.

"My name means to kill himself," she said.

An ominous last name Illapotubbee said also comes with a family curse.

"You can't believe people, but those are stories. And all my sisters are gone. And all of them did die under 40."

Two of her other siblings died when they turned 62 years old. Susanna bears this grief as well as an emotional burden she now knows as collective historical trauma.

"I didn't realize that there's a lot that I was carrying that I needed to release and I didn't know how to release it," Illapotubbee said.

Illapotubbee is an urban native descendant of the Choctaw tribe of Oklahoma. At the United American Indian Involvement community clinic she found belonging, support and hope.

"They had a diabetes program," she said. "They helped me with mental health. They helped me to understand what I'm going through."

"I kind of feel like I'm part of it too because I'm an urban native, I grew up here and I kind of know some of the things that they go through too," said Dr. Normal Blackwater, medical director at United American Indian Involvement Clinic.

Dr. Blackwater says that Native Americans are disproportionately affected by heart disease, diabetes and cancer. But their social and emotional needs are just as great. The UAII also provides a food pantry, youth programs, community gardening, yoga and more.

Their dental clinic just opened in July. They see all patients regardless of income. And in the medical clinic, Native Americans can be seen free of charge.

"If I go to my doctor, sometimes I don't get a complete answer and I have to come over here and get another opinion and that's where I feel better," Illapotubbee said.

"I really want to see that grow more because we do have something unique here," said Dr. Blackwater.

With Blackwater's guidance, Illapotubbee is looking forward to becoming an elder. She'll celebrate her 62nd birthday on Thanksgiving Day.

"To me, a senior is just when you turn 62, an elder is a person with wisdom. An elder is a person you listen to. An elder is the person you give the floor to. I want to be in her shoes. That's where I'm going."