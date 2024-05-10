Experience the thrills, tantalizing tastes, and magic of the LA County Fair

POMONA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles County Fair brings together the best of entertainment, culture, and culinary creations. Spanning acres of excitement, this iconic event offers an array of experiences for all ages.

"County fairs are a bit of Americana, apple pie, Chevys, Ford Mustangs. County fair is up there on that list," said President & CEO of Fairplex the site where the LA County Fair is held each year. "It's a great example of how we bring community together."

"We love it. I've been coming to the fair since I was a kid," said Rachel Barbosa a resident of Rancho Cucamonga. "Now, as an adult, I get to come to concerts. And we get to spoil the family with food and all the rides."

For more information about the fair, and discount pricing, go to: www.lacountyfair.com