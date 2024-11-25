L.A. Rams star Puka Nacua hosts holiday pizza party for HomeLight families

Puka Nacua used his free time to give back. The Rams star hosted a pizza party with HomeLight Family Living as part of the team's "Season of Giving."

Puka Nacua used his free time to give back. The Rams star hosted a pizza party with HomeLight Family Living as part of the team's "Season of Giving."

Puka Nacua used his free time to give back. The Rams star hosted a pizza party with HomeLight Family Living as part of the team's "Season of Giving."

Puka Nacua used his free time to give back. The Rams star hosted a pizza party with HomeLight Family Living as part of the team's "Season of Giving."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- L.A. Rams star Puka Nacua used his free time to give back. The wide receiver hosted a pizza party with HomeLight Family Living as part of the Rams' "Season of Giving."

If you're a kid growing up in Inglewood, there are plenty of sports figures serving as role models, and perhaps few more popular than Rams star receiver Puka Nacua.

"They're my favorite team... because I love how they score. I love how they celebrate," said Rashad Neal.

As part of the Rams' "Season of Giving," Nacua visited HomeLight Family Living for a holiday pizza party.

"Everybody deserves a pizza party. Everybody deserves a night together to share a slice and to have good memories and have fun," Nacua said.

At HomeLight Family Living, many single mothers and their children receive services, including women who are working to break the cycle of abuse and poverty... it's hits close to home for Nacua, after being raised by a single mom most of his life following his father's death.

"I come from a big family so I see all these kids with their brothers and siblings and these moms and even the single fathers out there who are sacrificing for their kids, and it brings me joy because I know that's what my mom did for me," said Nacua.

"Families come to us from domestic violence shelters, from emergency shelters, human trafficking, a lot of different reasons why families are here - we provide free housing coupled with services for families to get back on their feet," said Ricardo Rosales, HomeLight Family Living director.

"We all have busy lives and it's nice to come together and be a part of a family together. It's a really good community and fun," said Inglewood resident Nakia Neal.

From photos and autographs, meeting Puka is a memory these kids won't forget.