Not fancy. Not fast. Just good ole Texas barbeque.

Truth in every bite! Meet the pitmaster staying true to the slow, smoky roots of central Texas-style barbeque.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Leonard Botello IV is dedicated to crafting the best barbecue bites. He is the pitmaster over at Truth BBQ.

"Truth BBQ - I would say it's the evolution of the purest form of central Texas barbecue," Botello said.

Central Texas barbecue is cooked low and slow. Botello calls it an art form.

"Even though I'm doing the same thing over and over again, it's completely different each time I do it," Botello said. "It's not like we are turning on a stove and following a certain recipe day after day. We are literally having to pivot throughout the day on a 16-hour cook."

The Houston restaurant is located at 110 S Heights Boulevard. It's based on Truth's original location in Brenham, which opened ten years ago this summer.