Leslie talks about searching for love after 'The Golden Bachelor' | Podcast

NEW YORK -- Leslie Fhima joins "Playing the Field" to talk with Ryan, Jen, and Gina about her time on "The Golden Bachelor." She talks about her breakup with Gerry, attending the "Golden Wedding," and of course Gerry and Theresa's big breakup.

Would Leslie take Gerry back? Or is there someone new catching her eye? We have all the details!

Plus, Leslie talks about if she's game to be the new "Golden Bachelorette" if asked. But, what if Kelsey's dad Mark was interested in her. It seems someone has a crush! She also breaks down what she wants out of a relationship and has advice for others looking for love.

