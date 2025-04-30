Discover a Marvel mastermind and see Jack Kirby's comic book art on display

Explore the art of Marvel's Jack Kirby at the Skirball Cultural Center, featuring his original works and tributes to his lasting impact on comics.

LOS ANGELES -- Before they lit up the big screen, Marvels most iconic heroes came to life on the page through the creative brilliance of Jack Kirby, who designed some of the most recognizable comic book art of all time.

Starting May 1, the Skirball Cultural Center presents "Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity," the global debut of a new exhibit celebrating the work of Marvels most legendary artist and creator.

Explore Kirby's early life and discover how his roots shaped the heroes that became household names.

Get up close with legendary comic book covers like "Amazing Fantasy #15," featuring Spider-Mans debut, as well as the very first issue of "The Avengers."

For fans of Wakanda, see the original Black Panther sketches alongside a real-life costume from the groundbreaking 2018 film.

Plus, dive into Kirbys signature "Midjourney" art style with rare drawings of the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more.

The tribute to a true superhero of comic art opens May 1.



Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049