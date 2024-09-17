Experience breathtaking views while paragliding over Malibu

MALIBU, Calif -- Take a flight through the clouds on a paragliding excursion. The owner of Malibu Paragliding, Claude Fiset, offers breathtaking flights over Malibu on board his paraglider. He also offers classes for aspiring flyers looking to paraglide on their own.

Claude guides you through the takeoff process and all you have to do is take a seat in the harness, relax, and experience a serene journey hundreds of feet in the air.

"It was really easy," said Andie Valleau, a first-time passenger. "I didnt do anything, Claude did it all. It was really sweet to just glide through the air. It was really smooth and not scary."

For more information visit www.malibuparagliding.com