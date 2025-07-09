Shiners Nashville blends cirque-style thrills, moonshine and music for a one-of-a-kind live show exp

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Nashville may be famous for its Honky Tonks and country crooners, but Shiners Nashville is rewriting the script with a Southern spectacle unlike anything else, complete with moonshine, mischief and jaw-dropping entertainment.

Founded by country artist Chuck Wicks, Shiners blends the heart of Music City with the excitement of a Cirque-style show.

Think high-flying acrobatics, larger-than-life characters and a storyline as smooth (and strong) as the moonshine they serve.

The fun kicks off at the "Shiner Family Reunion," where the audience becomes part of the story and the characters incorporate participation.

With serious talent, electrifying music and a drink-til-you-drop moonshine bash, Shiners Nashville is not your average night out.

How else to describe this place? The founder, Wicks, says it perfectly.

"Its not meant to be Hamlet, thats not what we are," he said. "Until you see it, until you feel it, until youre in the room with the acts, you dont really understand it."



Shiners Nashville

223 Rep. John Lewis Way N

Nashville, TN 37219

www.shinersnashville.com