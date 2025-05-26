Thousands flock to Chicago's Lollapalooza of Fitness

Chicago festival gives Lollapalooza vibes, but for fitness!

CHICAGO -- Think Lollapalooza, but for fitness!

Faces of Fitness is a two-day fitness festival with the world's best studio classes and celebrity instructors.

The festival-style environment includes over 80 brand experiences across health, wellness, beauty and more!

David and Lindsay Grass started the fitness festival during the pandemic.

"We couldn't access parks; we couldn't access classes. I felt like we lost connection with our community. And that's how this idea came about. How do we get people out again, how do we bring them together," Lindsay Grass said.

Chicago was the best place to burn calories, with amazing views of the skyline.

"Chicago is the Mecca for festivals and we felt like this was the one festival in Chicago that didn't exist," Grass said.

Whether you are working out every day or just beginning your fitness journey, Faces of Fitness is where everyone can experience everything together!

"You can come here and find something that works for you," Grass said.

Each stage features Chicago's best-of-the best studio classes and instructors.

From Barrys, Solidcore, Rumble, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, OrangeTheory, Yoga 2.0, Ashley Rockwood Dance Cardio Dance Party to Chicago Bearslegend Israel Idonije on-stage and many more.

"When you bring thousands of people together, it's quite a special feeling", Grass said.

This year's festival will take place Saturday, July 26 and the 27th. Each day will have different classes and experiences. You and your friends can take as many classes as you want.

A portion of all ticket sales will benefit an amazing charity cause called Urban Initiatives. Urban Initiatives brings sports, recess and play to underserved Chicago children. The city's future Faces of Fitness.



For more information, please visit facesoffitnesschicago.com.

