FROM WASTE TO WONDER: Discover the magic of worm castings

Magic Worm Ranch specializes in worm castings, also known as worm poop. The owner says the castings improve the soil's richness naturally.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas -- At Magic Worm Ranch, 128,000 night crawlers are eating away at soil and grains. The ranch has a process that collects their castings, also known as worm poop.

"As the soils goes through its digestive track, it picks up beneficial bacteria that the plants absolutely crave," Owner Gary green said.

The castings improve the soil's richness naturally, which can boost the growth of plants and vegetables, "It's mother nature's best plant food," Green said.

The ranch also has a garden to show people how the castings work. The garden grew 5,000 pounds of food in 2023 and Green said most of it went to the SOS Food Bank in Magnolia.

Magic Worm Ranch is located in Plantersville at 24745 Riley Road.

