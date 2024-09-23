Margarita Mercantile's hand-sewn dresses give back to community

Margarita Mercantile's colorful, traditional Mexican dresses are all hand-sewn and hand-embroidered. But this business also gives back to the community in a big way.

Margarita Mercantile's colorful, traditional Mexican dresses are all hand-sewn and hand-embroidered. But this business also gives back to the community in a big way.

Margarita Mercantile's colorful, traditional Mexican dresses are all hand-sewn and hand-embroidered. But this business also gives back to the community in a big way.

Margarita Mercantile's colorful, traditional Mexican dresses are all hand-sewn and hand-embroidered. But this business also gives back to the community in a big way.

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and were celebrating history, culture and Houstonians who simply make our community better.

Margarita Mercantile is a collection of traditional Mexican dresses, clothing, handbags and accessories, all hand-crafted and hand-sewn. But it is also a business that gives back in big ways.

"We have opened our arms to give back to the community," said Celina Villarreal, owner of Margarita Mercantile. "In Mexico, we support two orphanages, one in Oaxaca and one in Mexico City."

Villarreal worked a corporate attorney in Houston before she decided to change gears and start a business that pays tribute to her cultural heritage. Growing up in Monterrey, Mexico, she learned embroidery from her mother, a tradition with a long history in multigenerational communities. She began working with artisans in five different Mexican states - Aguascalientes, Oaxaca, Yucatán, Michoacán, and Puebla - to create hand-embroidered clothing, a process that can take months to complete by hand.

"Some of the pieces we make use techniques that they have been inheriting for at least 300 years," said Villarreal. "The amount of work behind each piece - there are pieces that have been touched by nine or 10 people at a time just to make one piece."

Margarita Mercantile is currently in partnership with over 20 artisan groups from across Mexico.

"We found a way that they can have a full-time job, we can pay them a fair price, they can take care of their families, and we can keep the tradition of embroidery going," said Villarreal. "It fills my heart. I love to help them. I feel like we are doing a good job. Their families are also my family."

To shop online, visit margaritamercantile.com.