Philadelphia Church appoints first female Pastor

Philadelphia, Pa -- Reverend Carol Cavaness made history as the first female pastor of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. "Wow. This is what this feels like. I'm living history," says, Cavaness. She emphasized that while many believed a female pastor could one day lead the congregation, seeing it happen in their generation was unexpected.

Reverend Cavaness pointed out the historical imbalance of female representation in church leadership, stating, "When we look at the leadership strata, women being senior pastors, we're all behind the numbers of men." She raised the question of equality, wondering, "What would it take to at least get 50/50?"

Reverend Cavaness is clear that her role is not just personal but a victory for all. "This moment is just not about me. This is a win for all of us," she said.