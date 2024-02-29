Women's groups target sexual misconduct in music industry

A coalition of women-led nonprofits is targeting sexual misconduct in the music industry, releasing a more than 200-page report detailing cases that involve dozens of top names.

A coalition of women-led nonprofits is targeting sexual misconduct in the music industry, releasing a more than 200-page report detailing cases that involve dozens of top names.

A coalition of women-led nonprofits is targeting sexual misconduct in the music industry, releasing a more than 200-page report detailing cases that involve dozens of top names.

A coalition of women-led nonprofits is targeting sexual misconduct in the music industry, releasing a more than 200-page report detailing cases that involve dozens of top names.

LOS ANGELES -- A coalition of women-led nonprofits is targeting sexual misconduct in the music industry, releasing a more than 200-page report detailing cases that involve dozens of top names.

The report is called "Sound Off: Make the Music Industry Safe."

"It is the first comprehensive account of seven decades of sexual harassment and sexual violence in the music industry," said Dr. Caroline Hedman, Executive Director of The Representation Project.

The activists held a news conference Wednesday in Brentwood, presenting a list of five demands they will deliver to the leaders of the music industry's biggest companies:

1. No more NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) that silence survivors.

2. Mandated policy protocols. If You See Something, Say Something.

3. An independent organization funded by MusiCares - The Make Music Industry Safe Division.

4. Publication of the names of artists and executives credibly accused of sexual assault and harassment.

5. Adopt a Survivor Bill of Rights.

The group will also be turning to lawmakers for help, asking for new investigations into sexual misconduct accusations in the music industry, as well as new legislation.

"Leaders in the House and Senate, Republican and Democratic leaders alike, use your power to make the music industry safer," said activist Lili Bernard.