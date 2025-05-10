Paralyzed by rare disease, young drummer makes comeback

Back on beat! Through the power of music therapy, Levi Nieto is drumming again. Last summer, an autoimmune disease left him unable to walk or talk.

HOUSTON, Texas -- One year ago, Levi Nieto, 12, was immobilized after a disease caused his body to attack his brain. But through the power of music therapy at Texas Children's Hospital, Levi is back at his church playing the drums again.

"My favorite type of music to play is Christian," Nieto shared.

On Mother's Day 2024, Levi was admitted to the hospital when he lost control of the left side of his body. He was later diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. He lost the ability to walk and talk.

"At Texas Children's, we take care of between 10-15 children with NMDA receptor encephalitis per year and have now seen more than 110 children since its discovery in 2007, which is the most children with this condition in one hospital anywhere in the world." According to Information provided by Dr. Alexander Sandweiss, a neurologist who treated Levi.

Levi's mom, Raquel, said, "It was difficult, watching your once-functioning son take this toll and you're being told it's going to be okay, but you're watching the love of your life not be able to do anything, not even respond to his name."

Levi, who had been playing drums since 2020, started making progress when he entered music therapy.

"We were able to see Levi respond immediately to music because his heart rate would slow. It would help regulate him." Music therapist Marial Biard said. "His brain, which really needed structure, something familiar, was able to latch on to that external stimulation and benefit from it."

Today, Levi has fully recovered, and his family is grateful to the Texas Children's Hospital staff.

"To see where he is at now, I don't even think I can put in words... what a blessing and a miracle, and just how good God is to see my son back to himself," Raquel said.