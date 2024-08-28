Party like it's 1599 at the New York Renaissance Faire

TUXEDO, NEW YORK -- Every year from August to October, Tuxedo Park transforms into a land of imagination and whimsy.

The New York Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 47th anniversary and kicking it all off with "Pirate Weekend." The theme helps recreate an immersive 16th-century English village. Figures from history, literature and folklore mingle with attendees while staying in character. Daring archers, sword fighters and jousters duel for honor and attention. Meanwhile, musicians and performance artists fan out across the grounds. Queen Elizabeth I looks forward to holding court here every year. She encourages guests to "come to enjoy crafts, you may come to enjoy shows, have a bit of mead, and all-in-all get lost in fantasy."

Melissa Arleth is the star and creator of the show "Cirque du Sewer," which features uniquely acrobatic cats and rats. She says the New York Renaissance Faire stands out compared to similar events. "Many years ago this site was a botanical garden, and its a beautiful walk in the woods, in addition to everything theyve done to build these beautiful stages and sets," Arleth said.

Food vendors and artisans cap off the immersive event with period-accurate grub and trinkets. The New York Renaissance Faire is open on weekends and Labor Day through Oct. 6.