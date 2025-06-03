Off duty, this firefighter trades his uniform for fruit crates

Jeff Pavlock has been with the Houston Fire Department for 16 years. When he's not putting out fires, he's selling peaches at his family-run market.

HUNGERFORD, Texas -- Jeff Pavlock is a Houston Firefighter with over 16 years of service. He said he loves every minute of it.

"There's no better feeling in the entire world than helping somebody out," Pavlock shared.

But when he's off-duty, Pavlock serves the community in a different way. He is also the proud owner of Peach Creek Country Market in Wharton County.

"I pride myself on customer service and bringing some of the best Texas fruit and produce to southeast Texas," Pavlock said.

Click the video above to watch the story, which includes how his family helps Pavlock balance both careers.

Peach Creek Country Market is located at 4643 Hwy US 59 North in Hungerford, Texas.