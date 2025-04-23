Texas' largest rooftop farm blooms over downtown Houston

POST Houston draws crowds for its food hall, but hidden above the historic property is a full acre of greenery known as Skyfarm.

HOUSTON, Texas -- On a recent Friday morning, a handful of volunteers gathered to plant herbs and vegetables atop POST Houston.

The Skyfarm at POST is one acre of greenery and is billed as the state's largest rooftop farm.

"Not a lot of people have their own homes or garden spaces, so this may be the only access to living, breathing soil that they have," Lead Skyfarmer August Stubler said.

Stubler told ABC13 that the public is invited to engage with the land and learn about urban agriculture for free every Wednesday, known as Open Farm Days.

Stubler added that without using pesticides or herbicides, they grow about 40 different crops, including sunflowers, hyssop, chamomile, onions, and okra.

"This is a wonderful model for what agriculture and gardening can look like when it's merged with the natural ecosystems that live here," Stubler shared.

POST Houston is located at 401 Franklin Street in downtown Houston.