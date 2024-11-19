Project Purple, a runners' group, raises awareness in fight against pancreatic cancer

NEW YORK -- The running group Project Purple is devoted to raising awareness and increasing research for pancreatic cancer.

"Our runners are just amazing," said Project Purple founder Dino Verrelli. "We've had survivors run for us. We've had people who have loved ones fighting run for us. People who have lost loved ones."

Phoebe Sander, a Project Purple team member, said this year's NYC Marathon was an emotional one for her. She became involved in Project Purple because her aunt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023.

"It's definitely been very difficult, but I will say my aunt is one of the most positive people in my entire life," she said.

Sander's father, Norbert Sander, was also a huge inspiration for her to run in the event. Norbert Sander won the New York City Marathon in 1974 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2008. He did six months of chemotherapy and was given kind of a six-month bill of health, but was re-diagnosed with stage four metastatic pancreatic cancer in March 2010.

"This is super personal for me, losing my dad," added Sander.

Project Purple has been at the forefront of research for pancreatic cancer. They have been actively involved in establishing and helping to establish high-risk screening clinics and surveillance programs throughout the world. And a lot of their funding comes from their marathon teams.

"The research money that Project Purple donates, it feels so good to be a part of that," noted Sander. "My own fundraising goal and also to see the immense amount of money that all of the other Project Purple runners are raising,"