Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus is back, reimagined for a new era

ONTARIO, Calif. -- The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has captured the imagination of audiences for generations. In a spectacular revival, "The Greatest Show on Earth" has been reimagined as the ultimate playground with 75 performers and over 18 countries represented.

"We have moments where the audience is literally at the edge of their seat. The acts themselves have been reimagined," said Lauren , a show host and vocalist in the show. "Expect to be amazed, and that's the truth."

One of the reimagined acts features three high-wires connected in an triangular formation 25-feet above the arena floor descend from the ceiling in a never-before-seen, never-before-attempted take on the high-wire that youll have to see to believe.

Wheeling at record-breaking heights, Wesley Williams, The One Wheel Wonder, gives multiple unique unicycles a spin around the show floor, the tallest setting a record at over 34-feet.

For tickets, go to: https://www.ringling.com/

Upcoming shows:

August 16-18 at the Honda Center in Anaheim

August 23-25 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

August 30-September 1 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland